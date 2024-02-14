IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Families describe scene of shooting at Chiefs Super Bowl parade

    01:55

  Kansas City reporters ducked for cover behind desk at Super Bowl parade

    00:33

  Kansas City shooting witnesses say escaping scene was 'a miracle'

    02:15
    Legally blind witness describes being pulled to safety at Super Bowl parade

    02:39
    'It's not safe anymore': Witness at Kansas City parade shooting

    01:59

  'People were yelling active shooter': Chiefs fan describes moments of shooting

    01:40

  Police: At least 1 killed, 9 injured at Chiefs Super Bowl parade

    04:11

  People flee scene after shooting at Kansas City Super Bowl parade

    02:02

NBC News NOW

Legally blind witness describes being pulled to safety at Super Bowl parade

02:39

A witness at the Kansas City Super Bowl parade who is legally blind described the moment a stranger pulled her to safety after hearing gunshots fired.Feb. 14, 2024

  Families describe scene of shooting at Chiefs Super Bowl parade

    01:55

  Kansas City reporters ducked for cover behind desk at Super Bowl parade

    00:33

  Kansas City shooting witnesses say escaping scene was 'a miracle'

    02:15
    Legally blind witness describes being pulled to safety at Super Bowl parade

    02:39
    'It's not safe anymore': Witness at Kansas City parade shooting

    01:59

  'People were yelling active shooter': Chiefs fan describes moments of shooting

    01:40
