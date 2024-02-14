Legally blind witness describes being pulled to safety at Super Bowl parade

Families describe scene of shooting at Chiefs Super Bowl parade01:55
Kansas City reporters ducked for cover behind desk at Super Bowl parade00:33
Kansas City shooting witnesses say escaping scene was ‘a miracle’02:15
- Now Playing
Legally blind witness describes being pulled to safety at Super Bowl parade02:39
- UP NEXT
‘It’s not safe anymore’: Witness at Kansas City parade shooting01:59
‘People were yelling active shooter’: Chiefs fan describes moments of shooting01:40
Police: At least 1 killed, 9 injured at Chiefs Super Bowl parade04:11
People flee scene after shooting at Kansas City Super Bowl parade02:02
College admission standardized test to become digital04:05
Kansas City celebrates third Super Bowl win in five years with parade03:12
House Intel Committee chairman warns of 'serious national security threat'01:10
Winter storm slams the Northeast as a second system approaches02:58
House expected not to consider Senate’s foreign aid package02:57
Federal prosecutors say Nadine Menendez claimed gold bars belonged to her late mother03:48
Sonar equipment finds human remains of men missing for 40 years00:49
Thousands of migrants in Chicago on edge as shelter evictions loom03:45
Shipwreck hunters discover remains of WWII ship that sank in 194002:10
Farmworkers in India protest over crop prices02:27
LA mayor warns of dangerous stunts after man appears to jump off skyscraper02:49
Haley slams Trump for attacking her military husband02:44
Families describe scene of shooting at Chiefs Super Bowl parade01:55
Kansas City reporters ducked for cover behind desk at Super Bowl parade00:33
Kansas City shooting witnesses say escaping scene was ‘a miracle’02:15
- Now Playing
Legally blind witness describes being pulled to safety at Super Bowl parade02:39
- UP NEXT
‘It’s not safe anymore’: Witness at Kansas City parade shooting01:59
‘People were yelling active shooter’: Chiefs fan describes moments of shooting01:40
Play All