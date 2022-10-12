Legendary Dodgers broadcaster Jaime Jarrín to retire

- Now Playing
Legendary Dodgers broadcaster Jaime Jarrín to retire02:50
- UP NEXT
European soccer players face series of racist incidents caused by fans03:56
New promo for FIFA World Cup pokes fun at November kick off01:08
Ravens kicker Justin Tucker on how he keeps cool under pressure06:21
Female student athletes in Florida asked to provide info about their menstrual cycles03:25
High schooler with cerebral palsy scores touchdown at homecoming game01:45
New report describes ‘systemic' abuse in US Women’s Soccer03:02
At least 125 dead, 320 injured at Indonesian soccer match01:25
Court date for Brittney Griner appeal set for Oct. 2500:23
NFL fires one of the doctors who cleared Tua Tagovailoa to play02:01
NFLPA fires doctor who cleared Tua Tagovailoa to play after injury00:41
Military mom comes home early from deployment, surprises son00:58
Jimmie Johnson talks ‘taking step back’ from full-time racing04:17
Patrick Mahomes shares advice he got from Tom Brady after defeat01:00
Famed mountaineer missing on Nepal mountain after 80-foot fall02:45
Biden hosts Atlanta Braves to celebrate World Series championship at the White House01:01
Rihanna to headline 2023 Super Bowl halftime show00:31
See what it takes for the Broncos mascot to prepare for games04:41
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka suspended for entire season01:38
Watch: Man removed from tennis court after setting arm on fire00:30
- Now Playing
Legendary Dodgers broadcaster Jaime Jarrín to retire02:50
- UP NEXT
European soccer players face series of racist incidents caused by fans03:56
New promo for FIFA World Cup pokes fun at November kick off01:08
Ravens kicker Justin Tucker on how he keeps cool under pressure06:21
Female student athletes in Florida asked to provide info about their menstrual cycles03:25
High schooler with cerebral palsy scores touchdown at homecoming game01:45
Play All