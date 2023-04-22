Less than 10% of recalled Rock 'n Plays have been returned

- UP NEXT
Arrest made in 20-year-old cold case killing of NYPD detective's daughter02:58
Teen wrestler who sucker-punched his opponent gets citation for assault02:16
Historically Black college tears down 'spite wall'03:25
Colorado woman killed after large rock thrown at car01:18
California community mourns 10-year-old who died after fight at trampoline park01:56
Alec Baldwin involuntary manslaughter charges dropped in ‘Rust’ case01:54
Severe storm system leaves thousands without power and homes destroyed01:39
1 dead, several injured in tanker fire on Connecticut bridge01:08
Sixth person charged in NYC 'citywide robbery scheme'02:10
Suspect in North Carolina basketball shooting surrenders02:08
D.C. communities use sheep to mow lawns02:42
Recovery efforts underway after deadly tornadoes in Oklahoma03:05
TikTok’s ‘No Love Challenge’ shines a light on HBCU majorette dancing02:51
House Republicans pass bill banning transgender girls from female athletics04:21
Sen. Durbin invites Justice Roberts to testify in Supreme Court ethics hearing03:39
Charges against Alec Baldwin dropped in fatal shooting on ‘Rust’ set04:02
American Airlines employee dies after tarmac crash at Texas airport00:42
Biden expected to announce re-election campaign next week03:41
City of Antioch and police facing civil rights lawsuit over racist texts01:53
Tennessee GOP lawmaker resigns after ethics violation02:24
- UP NEXT
Arrest made in 20-year-old cold case killing of NYPD detective's daughter02:58
Teen wrestler who sucker-punched his opponent gets citation for assault02:16
Historically Black college tears down 'spite wall'03:25
Colorado woman killed after large rock thrown at car01:18
California community mourns 10-year-old who died after fight at trampoline park01:56
Alec Baldwin involuntary manslaughter charges dropped in ‘Rust’ case01:54
Play All