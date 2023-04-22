IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Less than 10% of recalled Rock 'n Plays have been returned

01:03

Records show that four years after a nationwide recall of 4.7 million Fisher Price Rock n’ Play sleepers, less than 10% have been returned to the manufacturer. April 22, 2023

