NBC News NOW

LeVar Burton's new documentary tackles childhood reading crisis

02:17

Longtime "Reading Rainbow" host LeVar Burton is an executive producer behind "Right to Read," a documentary focusing on a growing youth literacy crisis. NBC News' Aaron Gilchrist speaks to Burton about the importance of structured science-based reading practices.March 9, 2023

