LGBTQ sex workers grapple as OnlyFans bans explicit content

Content creation platform OnlyFans exploded in popularity during the Covid-19 pandemic, but the company says it is now set to ban all explicit content, threatening the primary source of income for many in the sex work industry. NBC News’ Jo Yurcaba explains how the site become a source of income for so many during the pandemic and whether the policy change specifically impacts members of the LGBTQ community. Aug. 25, 2021

