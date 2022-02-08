LGBTQ widows legally barred from marriage could be eligible for payouts
06:25
Before same-sex marriage was legalized in 2015, gay and lesbian couples have long been denied survivors benefits that have been limited to conventional married couples. NBC News’ Joshua Johnson is joined by Peter Renn, counsel for the legal advocacy group Lambda Legal, to discuss how the Biden Administration is now paying out large sums of money to those surviving partners who were not previously allowed to get married. Feb. 8, 2022
Stacey Abrams faces backlash after maskless photo with students
02:34
Queen Elizabeth II says daughter-in-law will be ‘Queen Consort’
04:24
Now Playing
LGBTQ widows legally barred from marriage could be eligible for payouts
06:25
UP NEXT
‘#VeryAsian’ going viral after news anchor receives anti-Asian voicemail
05:16
A look inside the metaverse
02:18
Federal hate crime trial of 3 men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery to focus on race