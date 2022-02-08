IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

LGBTQ widows legally barred from marriage could be eligible for payouts

06:25

Before same-sex marriage was legalized in 2015, gay and lesbian couples have long been denied survivors benefits that have been limited to conventional married couples. NBC News’ Joshua Johnson is joined by Peter Renn, counsel for the legal advocacy group Lambda Legal, to discuss how the Biden Administration is now paying out large sums of money to those surviving partners who were not previously allowed to get married. Feb. 8, 2022

