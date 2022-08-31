IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Life expectancy in U.S. decreases by one year, the sharpest decline in almost a century

Life expectancy in U.S. decreases by one year, the sharpest decline in almost a century

A government report shows U.S. life expectancy dropped for the second consecutive year in 2021 by nearly one year. NBC News Medical Fellow Dr. Akshay Syal explains how deaths from Covid and substance abuse are contributing to the decline and who is affected the most. Aug. 31, 2022

