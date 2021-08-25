Lil Nas X appointed as Taco Bell’s first chief impact officer

Five years after he was working behind the counter at a Taco Bell, Lil Nas X has been appointed as the fast-food chain’s first chief impact officer, a move that indicates the company’s willingness to work with and embrace more diverse and sometimes controversial voices. Professor of marketing at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, Americus Reed, joins News NOW to break down Taco Bell’s decision and where this trend could be going in the future. Aug. 25, 2021