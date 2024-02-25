IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Lindsey Graham gets booed during Trump South Carolina victory remarks
Feb. 25, 202401:10
NBC News NOW

Lindsey Graham gets booed during Trump South Carolina victory remarks

01:10

During former President Trump's victory speech, he introduced Lindsey Graham and the crowd could be heard booing the South Carolina senator. Graham goes on to say that Trump is the "most qualified man to be President of the United States." Feb. 25, 2024

