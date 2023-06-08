IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

Soccer star Lionel Messi to sign with MSL club Inter Miami

03:21

World Cup winning Argentina forward Lionel Messi has told two Spanish newspapers that he will join MLS team Inter Miami, turning down a return to his former club Barcelona and a lucrative deal in Saudi Arabia. National soccer writer for The Athletic, Paul Tenorio, joins News NOW to explain why Messi could have chosen Miami as his next club and what impact he could have on MLS.June 8, 2023

