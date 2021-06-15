Local D.C. election takes place from jail with five candidates for commissioner incarcerated

Local D.C. election takes place from jail with five candidates for commissioner incarcerated03:16
The race to become one of Washington D.C.’s Advisory Neighborhood Commissioners is on but this campaign took place almost entirely behind bars, as all five candidates are currently incarcerated at the D.C. Jail. Today, one of them will become an elected official. NBC News spoke with each candidate and the D.C. Board of Elections to learn more about why they chose to run and how this historic election was made possible.