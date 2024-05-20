IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
London High Court rules Wikileaks' Julian Assange can appeal U.S. extradition
May 20, 202402:42
    London High Court rules Wikileaks' Julian Assange can appeal U.S. extradition

London High Court rules Wikileaks' Julian Assange can appeal U.S. extradition

The High Court in London gave Wikileaks founder Julian Assange permission to launch a full appeal against his extradition to the United States on espionage charges, which could take months. NBC News' Meagan Fitzgerald breaks down what Assange's wife, Stella Assange, had to say after the ruling.May 20, 2024

    London High Court rules Wikileaks' Julian Assange can appeal U.S. extradition

