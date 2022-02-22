Longest-running animated kids series 'Arthur' ends after 25 seasons
00:32
The longest-running animated kids series, "Arthur" is ending after 25 years, the hit first airing on PBS in 1996. The show has been praised for its lessons to kids on kindness, empathy and inclusion and has won four Daytime Emmy awards. Feb. 22, 2022
Closing arguments begin in federal trial of ex-officers charged in Floyd killing
03:20
Colombia's highest court decriminalizes abortions up to 24 weeks of gestation
00:27
Now Playing
Longest-running animated kids series 'Arthur' ends after 25 seasons
00:32
UP NEXT
Queen Elizabeth cancels planned virtual engagements due to Covid symptoms
00:29
Police admit to arresting wrong student in Florida school threat
02:49
Six people stabbed on NYC subway prior to new safety measures