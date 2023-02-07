Looking at Biden's promises to Gen Z

- UP NEXT
Biden expected to deliver optimistic State of the Union to skeptical public02:31
Biden prepares to deliver State of the Union address to a divided Congress04:28
Americans speak out before State of the Union02:16
Rep. Ilhan Omar defiant after GOP vote to remove her from Foreign Affairs Committee04:17
Biden says he hopes Nichols' death 'spurs action' on police reform02:37
Rep. Ilhan Omar voted out of Foreign Affairs committee by GOP members01:45
AOC accuses Republicans of 'targeting and racism' for vote to remove Rep. Omar from committee01:09
Biden, lawmakers face growing pressure over police reform bills04:08
FBI searches Biden’s Delaware beach house02:12
Rep. Biggs announces articles of impeachment against DHS Secy. Mayorkas01:16
Cicilline proposes banning those who 'supported an insurrection' from leading Pledge of Allegiance01:54
Rep. George Santos steps aside from committee assignments amid investigations04:28
Sources: FBI conducted undisclosed search of Biden’s private office in November01:26
White House announces end to Covid public health emergency02:33
Will Tyre Nichols’ death lead to police reform on Capitol Hill?04:40
Biden highlights ‘courage’ of man who disarmed suspected Monterey Park shooter02:54
Harris says Congress has power to pass ‘reasonable’ gun laws amid recent mass shootings01:38
Biden announces U.S. will send 31 tanks to Ukraine02:30
Biden announces U.S. will send 31 tanks to Ukraine02:32
McConnell: Debt limit solution 'lies between Speaker McCarthy and the president'01:13
- UP NEXT
Biden expected to deliver optimistic State of the Union to skeptical public02:31
Biden prepares to deliver State of the Union address to a divided Congress04:28
Americans speak out before State of the Union02:16
Rep. Ilhan Omar defiant after GOP vote to remove her from Foreign Affairs Committee04:17
Biden says he hopes Nichols' death 'spurs action' on police reform02:37
Rep. Ilhan Omar voted out of Foreign Affairs committee by GOP members01:45
Play All