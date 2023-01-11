IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Looking at LGBTQ representation in the film industry

    05:31
  • UP NEXT

    Ryan Murphy dedicates Golden Globes speech to LGBTQ actors, MJ Rodriguez standing ovation

    01:16

  • 'I'm here because I'm Black': Jerrod Carmichael slams Hollywood Foreign Press Association

    00:58

  • Andie MacDowell talks ‘The Way Home,’ ‘Groundhog Day’

    04:50

  • Theo James and Meghann Fahy on the draw of ‘The White Lotus’

    08:23

  • Steve Harvey on how he knew his wife was the one

    10:51

  • Chris Evans Instagram post sparks dating rumors with Alba Baptista

    03:41

  • ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’: See new trailer

    01:19

  • See teaser for ‘Grease’ prequel series ‘Rise of the Pink Ladies’

    00:34

  • 2023 Golden Globes: Here are the top nominees

    02:43

  • Tom Hanks talks finding ‘inner crank’ with ‘A Man Called Otto’

    06:18

  • Indian-American mom chases dream of becoming standup comic

    03:02

  • Financial TikTok star shares best way to budget in 2023

    03:24

  • Hoda and Jenna are headed to Quebec! Here are the details

    03:05

  • How to customize living spaces for less

    05:21

  • Kitty is back! Debra Jo Rupp talks ‘That ‘90s Show’

    06:29

  • Jenna Bush Hager got her daughter Mila a cat!

    02:19

  • Lauren Ambrose talks final season of ‘Servant’

    04:19

  • People are turning to TikTok to help them quit drinking

    04:47

  • Tracee Ellis Ross announces new blow dryer from haircare line

    05:29

NBC News NOW

Looking at LGBTQ representation in the film industry

05:31

A recent report from GLADD has found that the percentage of queer-inclusive films has grown by 50% within the past decade. NBC’s Jake Ward is joined by Dr. David J. Johns to discuss how the LGBTQ community has gained significantly more representation in the film industry. Jan. 11, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Looking at LGBTQ representation in the film industry

    05:31
  • UP NEXT

    Ryan Murphy dedicates Golden Globes speech to LGBTQ actors, MJ Rodriguez standing ovation

    01:16

  • 'I'm here because I'm Black': Jerrod Carmichael slams Hollywood Foreign Press Association

    00:58

  • Andie MacDowell talks ‘The Way Home,’ ‘Groundhog Day’

    04:50

  • Theo James and Meghann Fahy on the draw of ‘The White Lotus’

    08:23

  • Steve Harvey on how he knew his wife was the one

    10:51

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All