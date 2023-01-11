Looking at LGBTQ representation in the film industry

- Now Playing
Looking at LGBTQ representation in the film industry05:31
- UP NEXT
Ryan Murphy dedicates Golden Globes speech to LGBTQ actors, MJ Rodriguez standing ovation01:16
'I'm here because I'm Black': Jerrod Carmichael slams Hollywood Foreign Press Association00:58
Andie MacDowell talks ‘The Way Home,’ ‘Groundhog Day’04:50
Theo James and Meghann Fahy on the draw of ‘The White Lotus’08:23
Steve Harvey on how he knew his wife was the one10:51
Chris Evans Instagram post sparks dating rumors with Alba Baptista03:41
‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’: See new trailer01:19
See teaser for ‘Grease’ prequel series ‘Rise of the Pink Ladies’00:34
2023 Golden Globes: Here are the top nominees02:43
Tom Hanks talks finding ‘inner crank’ with ‘A Man Called Otto’06:18
Indian-American mom chases dream of becoming standup comic03:02
Financial TikTok star shares best way to budget in 202303:24
Hoda and Jenna are headed to Quebec! Here are the details03:05
How to customize living spaces for less05:21
Kitty is back! Debra Jo Rupp talks ‘That ‘90s Show’06:29
Jenna Bush Hager got her daughter Mila a cat!02:19
Lauren Ambrose talks final season of ‘Servant’04:19
People are turning to TikTok to help them quit drinking04:47
Tracee Ellis Ross announces new blow dryer from haircare line05:29
- Now Playing
Looking at LGBTQ representation in the film industry05:31
- UP NEXT
Ryan Murphy dedicates Golden Globes speech to LGBTQ actors, MJ Rodriguez standing ovation01:16
'I'm here because I'm Black': Jerrod Carmichael slams Hollywood Foreign Press Association00:58
Andie MacDowell talks ‘The Way Home,’ ‘Groundhog Day’04:50
Theo James and Meghann Fahy on the draw of ‘The White Lotus’08:23
Steve Harvey on how he knew his wife was the one10:51
Play All