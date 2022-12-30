IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Looking back at turmoil and change across Latin America in 2022

    04:23
  • UP NEXT

    Video shows moment Argentina soccer fans jump onto team bus

    01:28

  • Argentina World Cup champions welcomed with massive street celebrations

    01:04

  • 168 geoglyphs newly discovered in Peru's Nazca Pampa

    00:45

  • Argentina's World Cup winners return home to huge crowds

    00:31

  • Argentina celebrates historic World Cup win

    01:57

  • Americans evacuated from Peru amid political unrest

    01:39

  • Watch: Huge crowds in Buenos Aires celebrate Argentina's World Cup win

    01:00

  • Political turmoil spreads across Latin America

    02:33

  • Bolsonaro supporters torch vehicles, clash with police in Brasília

    00:38

  • Deadly protests in Peru follow ouster of President Pedro Castillo

    01:00

  • Peruvian president impeached, detained following attempt to dissolve Congress

    02:42

  • Argentine vice president sentenced to six years for fraud charges

    02:50

  • Rescuers search for survivors after deadly mudslide in Colombia

    01:05

  • Peru's president faces third impeachment attempt

    02:30

  • Brazil's Bolsonaro challenges presidential election loss

    02:09

  • Inside joint effort between U.S., Colombia law enforcement to combat cartels

    05:18

  • Inside U.S. mission aiding Colombia in fight against cartels

    04:34

  • Brazil's Bolsonaro tells protesters to lift blockades

    01:04

  • Nationwide protests spark in Brazil after historic presidential election

    03:30

NBC News NOW

Looking back at turmoil and change across Latin America in 2022

04:23

Millions of migrants arrived at the U.S. Southern border bringing with them stories of a turbulent region of violence and corruption, but also, of hope and survival. NBC News' Tom Llamas takes a look back at a year of drastic change and turmoil that shaped the Americas. Dec. 30, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Looking back at turmoil and change across Latin America in 2022

    04:23
  • UP NEXT

    Video shows moment Argentina soccer fans jump onto team bus

    01:28

  • Argentina World Cup champions welcomed with massive street celebrations

    01:04

  • 168 geoglyphs newly discovered in Peru's Nazca Pampa

    00:45

  • Argentina's World Cup winners return home to huge crowds

    00:31

  • Argentina celebrates historic World Cup win

    01:57

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All