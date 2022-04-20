IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • The Black Opry aims to diversify country music

    03:09
  • Now Playing

    Watch: LA burglary caught on camera while homeowner hides in bathroom

    03:35
  • UP NEXT

    NYPD looking into multiple suspects connected to body found in duffel bag

    03:25

  • Train operators help evacuate millions of Ukrainians to safety

    03:50

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene appeals ruling seeking to disqualify her from re-election

    03:53

  • Non-profit delivers $100,000 of critical supplies to Ukrainian hospital

    06:44

  • Solar farms coming to federal land east of Los Angeles, will power 132K homes

    04:08

  • Three sailors from USS George Washington die within one week

    00:16

  • Private autopsy of Patrick Lyoya shows single gunshot wound to the back of his head

    02:46

  • Kimberly Guilfoyle testifies before Jan. 6 committee

    04:34

  • Can Ukraine’s military hold off Russia’s offensive in the Donbas region?

    04:30

  • U.S. announces self-imposed ban on ‘dangerous’ anti-satellite missile tests

    03:49

  • Russia launches renewed ground attack in eastern Ukraine

    05:57

  • Florida judge overturns Biden administration's mask mandate on public transportation

    05:19

  • Violent crime rates surge in U.S. during the pandemic

    07:39

  • Body of 51-year-old woman found inside duffel bag in NYC

    03:20

  • Utah police find California teen alive after 2019 disappearance

    03:40

  • Officials brace for influx of migrants at U.S. border when Title 42 ends

    04:15

  • Father writes song 'Be Strong' to newborn son in NICU

    02:19

  • Massachusetts teenager thwarts burglary with kitchen knives

    01:39

NBC News NOW

Watch: LA burglary caught on camera while homeowner hides in bathroom

03:35

Security footage captures a home burglary in the Hollywood Hills while the homeowner hid in the bathroom. The Los Angeles Police Department was able to identify two of the four suspects from the video, this comes as a wave of brazen crime in the city is being caught on camera. April 20, 2022

  • The Black Opry aims to diversify country music

    03:09
  • Now Playing

    Watch: LA burglary caught on camera while homeowner hides in bathroom

    03:35
  • UP NEXT

    NYPD looking into multiple suspects connected to body found in duffel bag

    03:25

  • Train operators help evacuate millions of Ukrainians to safety

    03:50

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene appeals ruling seeking to disqualify her from re-election

    03:53

  • Non-profit delivers $100,000 of critical supplies to Ukrainian hospital

    06:44

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All