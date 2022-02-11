IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • U.S.-Canada border blocked by truckers protesting Covid mandates, automakers feel impact

    05:58
  • Now Playing

    Los Angeles sweeps homeless encampments ahead of Super Bowl

    04:16
  • UP NEXT

    Hallie Jackson NOW - Feb. 10 | NBC News NOW

    44:51

  • Former 'Cheer' star Jerry Harris plead guilty in sex abuse case

    00:17

  • Vermont lawmakers vote on constitutional amendment guaranteeing right to abortion, contraception

    02:58

  • What's next for policing in Minneapolis?

    04:47

  • Wind-fueled wildfire forcing evacuations in Southern California

    02:06

  • Teachers forced to buy masks and supplies despite federal funding to states

    03:19

  • House Oversight Committee launches investigation into Trump's handling of White House documents

    02:24

  • Are major companies living up to their net-zero pledges to combat climate change?

    04:54

  • Biden to host Senate Judiciary Democrats to discuss Supreme Court nominee process

    03:59

  • Why one Harvard student created the first Korean Disney princess

    04:29

  • Snoop Dogg buys Death Row Records

    00:34

  • Jan. 6 committee subpoenas top aide to former President Trump

    04:06

  • Russia, Belarus hold military drills as Biden weighs evacuating Americans from Ukraine

    06:33

  • Britain's Prince Charles tests positive for Covid for a second time

    00:23

  • Kia and Hyundai recall nearly 485,000 vehicles over fire concerns

    00:27

  • Six migrant children rescued from the Rio Grande in border crossing attempt 

    02:38

  • DOJ arrests New York couple in $3.6 billion bitcoin laundering scheme 

    03:24

  • Conservatives outraged over Biden’s funding for safe drug use kits

    03:00

NBC News NOW

Los Angeles sweeps homeless encampments ahead of Super Bowl

04:16

Crews have been seen dismantling homeless encampments in Los Angeles, Calif., in what some think is an effort to sweep the area surrounding the SoFi stadium ahead of the Super Bowl. Officials say the cleanup has nothing to do with the big game but is an effort to address fire safety concerns. NBC News Guad Venegas spoke with one woman whose encampment under the freeway got cleared away. Feb. 11, 2022

  • U.S.-Canada border blocked by truckers protesting Covid mandates, automakers feel impact

    05:58
  • Now Playing

    Los Angeles sweeps homeless encampments ahead of Super Bowl

    04:16
  • UP NEXT

    Hallie Jackson NOW - Feb. 10 | NBC News NOW

    44:51

  • Former 'Cheer' star Jerry Harris plead guilty in sex abuse case

    00:17

  • Vermont lawmakers vote on constitutional amendment guaranteeing right to abortion, contraception

    02:58

  • What's next for policing in Minneapolis?

    04:47

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All