Louisiana governor signs bill limiting solitary confinement in juvenile facilities

Brutal assault against women sparks outrage about gender-based bias in China02:45
Cousins mysteriously receive lost family letters from decades ago02:59
Petito and Laundrie families face off in civil court03:57
- Now Playing
Louisiana governor signs bill limiting solitary confinement in juvenile facilities03:15
- UP NEXT
Plane catches fire on Miami International Airport runway03:53
ExxonMobil CEO predicts years of tight oil supply03:31
Former energy executive charged in connection to environmental activist's murder03:12
Missouri father-daughter duo perform heart surgery02:06
Colombia elects first leftist president, Afro-Colombian female vice president03:03
Biden battles economic fears, insists recession can be avoided02:51
Holiday weekend mass shootings leave several dead across U.S.03:24
British government approves Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's extradition to U.S.02:38
Pilot rescued with help of paddleboarder after crashing into Texas lake01:28
Kevin Spacey appears in U.K. court over four sexual abuse charges02:56
Bodies of murdered British journalist and researcher recovered in Amazon03:00
FIFA announces 2026 World Cup host cities00:24
GOP Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker acknowledges he has four children02:41
Elementary school celebrates beloved custodian01:26
Cryptocurrency collapse wreaking havoc on investors02:41
Thieves turning to cutting edge technology to steal cars02:48
Brutal assault against women sparks outrage about gender-based bias in China02:45
Cousins mysteriously receive lost family letters from decades ago02:59
Petito and Laundrie families face off in civil court03:57
- Now Playing
Louisiana governor signs bill limiting solitary confinement in juvenile facilities03:15
- UP NEXT
Plane catches fire on Miami International Airport runway03:53
ExxonMobil CEO predicts years of tight oil supply03:31
Play All