NBC News NOW

Louisiana governor signs bill limiting solitary confinement in juvenile facilities

03:15

Louisiana officials have signed a law placing limitations on solitary confinement for juveniles which comes after an NBC investigation revealed the harsh conditions of one facility. NBC News’ Zinhle Essamuah reports. June 23, 2022

