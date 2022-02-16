IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

Louisville mayoral candidate survives targeted shooting

A gunman walked into the office of Louisville, Kentucky mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg and allegedly opened fire. NBC News’ Zinhle Essamuah has more on the story including how one bullet narrowly missed the Democratic candidate. Feb. 16, 2022

