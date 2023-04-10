IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Louisville police release names of four people killed in bank shooting

    05:03
  • UP NEXT

    WSJ reporter arrested in Russia declared 'wrongfully detained' by U.S.

    03:55

  • Orlando shooting leaves three victims, gunman dead

    01:53

  • Police confirm multiple casualties in Louisville shooting

    01:34

  • Grand jury to convene over fatal shooting of of Jayland Walker

    03:49

  • Number of Americans supporting decision to charge Trump rises

    07:01

  • Texas man convicted of killing protester at 2020 BLM rally could be pardoned

    02:22

  • Worshippers restrain suspect after Imam stabbed at New Jersey mosque

    01:48

  • Texas governor calls for pardon of man who fatally shot Black Lives Matter protester

    02:04

  • Police investigating shooting at Delaware mall that left 3 people in the hospital

    00:59

  • Woman killed after 13-year-old crashes stolen car in California

    01:08

  • South Carolina beach shooting injures 6 at senior skip day event

    00:41

  • Officials arrest two juveniles in connection to Florida murders

    03:02

  • New Mexico police fatally shoot man after responding to wrong home

    02:13

  • Former Manhattan Assistant DA: 'A very, very solid case' against Trump

    04:05

  • House GOP subpoenas ex-prosecutor in probe of Trump indictment

    07:04

  • 26-year-old Minnesota mother missing

    02:32

  • Maryland A.G. accuses Catholic Church of widespread abuse

    03:06

  • California doctor charged with poisoning husband with drain cleaner

    03:21

  • Three men convicted for killing rapper XXXTentacion sentenced to life in prison

    01:48

NBC News NOW

Louisville police release names of four people killed in bank shooting

05:03

Kentucky police have released the victim’s names following a shooting at a Louisville bank that left at least four people dead and nine others injured. NBC’s Morgan Chesky has the latest. April 10, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Louisville police release names of four people killed in bank shooting

    05:03
  • UP NEXT

    WSJ reporter arrested in Russia declared 'wrongfully detained' by U.S.

    03:55

  • Orlando shooting leaves three victims, gunman dead

    01:53

  • Police confirm multiple casualties in Louisville shooting

    01:34

  • Grand jury to convene over fatal shooting of of Jayland Walker

    03:49

  • Number of Americans supporting decision to charge Trump rises

    07:01

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All