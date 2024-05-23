IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Louisville police release video of golfer Scottie Scheffler's arrest
May 23, 202402:57
    Louisville police release video of golfer Scottie Scheffler's arrest

The Louisville Police Department has released two videos showing the arrest of pro golfer Scottie Scheffler's arrest after he tried to drive around the scene of a fatal accident.May 23, 2024

    Louisville police release video of golfer Scottie Scheffler's arrest

