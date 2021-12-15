Lower risk of suicide, depression in transgender youths linked to hormone therapy
02:35
Share this -
copied
A new study in the Journal of Adolescent Health has discovered a strong link between gender-affirming hormone therapy and a lower risk of suicide and depression among transgender youths. NBC News’ Jo Yurcaba explains how the report’s findings differ from the guidance from medical organizations. Dec. 15, 2021
Now Playing
Lower risk of suicide, depression in transgender youths linked to hormone therapy
02:35
UP NEXT
How to eat healthy while enjoying holiday travel
02:51
D.C. attorney general files lawsuit against Proud Boys, Oath Keepers over Jan 6 Capitol riot
01:46
New York counties refuse to enforce mask mandate as Covid cases rises
04:32
President Biden to visit Kentucky as tornado recovery continues
04:50
Fighting gun violence still a major challenge 9 years after Sandy Hook shooting