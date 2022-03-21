IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Book recommendations with NBC News Senior Political Reporter Jon Allen

  • How content creators are using TikTok livestreaming as future of e-commerce

    Rideshare companies impose fuel surcharges to help offset rising gas prices

    Booker: Senate poised to 'break another barrier' with Ketanji Brown Jackson nomination

  • Hawley questions Jackson’s ‘leniency’ on child porn offender sentences during opening statement

  • Cruz criticizes Democrats for past 'disgraceful behavior' at Supreme Court nomination hearings

  • Russian court labels Meta an extremist organization

  • Whitehouse slams Republicans for claims that prior SCOTUS nominees were result of 'dark money'

  • Graham suggests Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination was backed by 'the most liberal people'

  • Grassley: We will conduct thorough, exhaustive examination of Judge Jackson’s record, views

  • Health officials: 'No need' to panic over international surge, tinnitus not correlated to vaccine

  • Historic Supreme Court hearings set to begin for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson

  • Multiple casualties reported after Kyiv shopping center shelled

  • Experts answer viewer questions on the war in Ukraine

  • Foreign nationals and students fight to escape war in Ukraine

  • American group helps guide Ukrainian orphans to safety

  • What it's like reporting on the war in Ukraine

  • Google facing lawsuit over allegations of systemic bias

  • Most medical debts to be removed from credit reports

  • Mariupol refugees share stories of escaping their city

Rideshare companies impose fuel surcharges to help offset rising gas prices

Lyft is joining Uber and Instacart in adding a fuel surcharge paid by customers to help drivers offset rising gas prices. NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard reports on whether these surcharges are even enough to make up for gig workers' costs.March 21, 2022

