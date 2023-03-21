IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Navajo Nation argues water rights case before Supreme Court

    01:14

  • 'Ted Lasso' cast discusses mental health at White House briefing

    02:10

  • TikTok CEO to appear before Congress amid growing security concerns

    04:18

  • Kevin McCarthy slams investigation into Trump but calls for calm among supporters

    04:24

  • Biden cheers unity with Ireland’s Taoiseach Varadkar for St. Patrick’s Day

    02:25

  • Biden intensifying pressure on bank executives

    01:39

  • White House refutes Russia’s account of Black Sea drone incident

    04:27

  • Kaine: Senate bill will 'declare definitively' Iraq wars are over

    01:19

  • Secy. Yellen assures 'our banking system is sound' in Senate hearing

    01:34

  • Norfolk Southern CEO tells Congress the company is ‘committed to doing what’s right’

    02:40

  • Biden unveils $6.8 trillion budget plan which includes record military spending

    01:45

  • FBI finds personal information of Capitol Hill lawmakers and staff being sold on dark web

    01:44

  • Norfolk Southern CEO 'deeply sorry' for impact of train derailment in East Palestine

    05:32

  • Biden to unveil budget plan in Philadelphia

    03:52

  • Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell hospitalized after fall

    03:40

  • Biden blasts Tucker Carlson, Republicans for depiction of January 6th

    01:38

  • Intelligence officials discuss threats from China and Russia during Senate hearing

    02:20

  • Fmr. CDC head Redfield reinforces belief that Covid ‘more likely’ spread from lab leak

    03:12

  • House Foreign Affairs Committee begins hearings on U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan

    04:07

  • Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to testify before Congress for second day

    04:26

NBC News NOW

Macron survives no-confidence vote making new French pension plan law

02:34

French President Macron narrowly survived a no-confidence vote after forcing through a controversial bill that increases the retirement age from 62 to 64 for most workers. NBC’s Meagan Fitzgerald explains how the new law continues to anger protestors who have been demanding the president change course. March 21, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    Navajo Nation argues water rights case before Supreme Court

    01:14

  • 'Ted Lasso' cast discusses mental health at White House briefing

    02:10

  • TikTok CEO to appear before Congress amid growing security concerns

    04:18

  • Kevin McCarthy slams investigation into Trump but calls for calm among supporters

    04:24

  • Biden cheers unity with Ireland’s Taoiseach Varadkar for St. Patrick’s Day

    02:25

  • Biden intensifying pressure on bank executives

    01:39

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All