Macron survives no-confidence vote making new French pension plan law

- UP NEXT
Navajo Nation argues water rights case before Supreme Court01:14
'Ted Lasso' cast discusses mental health at White House briefing02:10
TikTok CEO to appear before Congress amid growing security concerns04:18
Kevin McCarthy slams investigation into Trump but calls for calm among supporters04:24
Biden cheers unity with Ireland’s Taoiseach Varadkar for St. Patrick’s Day02:25
Biden intensifying pressure on bank executives01:39
White House refutes Russia’s account of Black Sea drone incident04:27
Kaine: Senate bill will 'declare definitively' Iraq wars are over01:19
Secy. Yellen assures 'our banking system is sound' in Senate hearing01:34
Norfolk Southern CEO tells Congress the company is ‘committed to doing what’s right’02:40
Biden unveils $6.8 trillion budget plan which includes record military spending01:45
FBI finds personal information of Capitol Hill lawmakers and staff being sold on dark web01:44
Norfolk Southern CEO 'deeply sorry' for impact of train derailment in East Palestine05:32
Biden to unveil budget plan in Philadelphia03:52
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell hospitalized after fall03:40
Biden blasts Tucker Carlson, Republicans for depiction of January 6th01:38
Intelligence officials discuss threats from China and Russia during Senate hearing02:20
Fmr. CDC head Redfield reinforces belief that Covid ‘more likely’ spread from lab leak03:12
House Foreign Affairs Committee begins hearings on U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan04:07
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to testify before Congress for second day04:26
- UP NEXT
Navajo Nation argues water rights case before Supreme Court01:14
'Ted Lasso' cast discusses mental health at White House briefing02:10
TikTok CEO to appear before Congress amid growing security concerns04:18
Kevin McCarthy slams investigation into Trump but calls for calm among supporters04:24
Biden cheers unity with Ireland’s Taoiseach Varadkar for St. Patrick’s Day02:25
Biden intensifying pressure on bank executives01:39
Play All