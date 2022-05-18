IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Can Doug Mastriano appeal to mainstream Pennsylvania voters in governor's race?

    01:23
  • Now Playing

    Madison Cawthorn loses North Carolina primary after numerous scandals

    01:00
  • UP NEXT

    Experts question why New York's red flag law didn't prevent the Buffalo shooting

    02:18

  • Biden announces plans to lift some Trump-era restrictions on Cuba

    03:18

  • Congress holds hearing on unidentified aerial phenomena

    07:08

  • Doug Mastriano wins Pennsylvania Republican governor nomination, NBC News Projects

    00:36

  • Pat McCrory refuses endorse Ted Budd after losing GOP primary in North Carolina

    05:15

  • 'A busy couple of months': Spring primary races heat up

    01:57

  • Malcom Kenyatta: Pennsylvania Senate race may be 'canary in the coal mine' for democracy

    05:52

  • Heard faces a barrage of questioning from Depp's legal team in defamation trial

    03:44

  • Dallas police arrest suspect in Asian-owned hair salon shooting 

    02:03

  • Former New York student's story goes viral on Instagram, helping fund debate league

    01:49

  • John Fetterman projected winner in Pennsylvania Democratic Senate primary

    01:15

  • Budd wins North Carolina Republican Senate nomination, Beasley Democratic nominee, NBC News projects

    00:34

  • Legacy of Charlye Farris, Texas's first female Black lawyer, lives on

    03:37

  • How the ‘memeification’ of Amber Heard affects domestic violence survivors

    06:42

  • U.S. reverses some Trump-era policies toward Cuba

    02:57

  • Mother of Buffalo shooting survivor speaks out: 'He came into my community with hate'

    03:07

  • Former Clinton campaign lawyer faces trial over accusations in Trump probe

    02:00

  • Lawsuit filed over Trump alternate electors in Wisconsin

    02:45

NBC News NOW

Madison Cawthorn loses North Carolina primary after numerous scandals

01:00

After a scandal-ridden first term, Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., lost his primary race against challenger Chuck Edwards. NBC News' Mark Murray reports on why Cawthorn's numerous scandals brought an end to his time in Congress.May 18, 2022

  • Can Doug Mastriano appeal to mainstream Pennsylvania voters in governor's race?

    01:23
  • Now Playing

    Madison Cawthorn loses North Carolina primary after numerous scandals

    01:00
  • UP NEXT

    Experts question why New York's red flag law didn't prevent the Buffalo shooting

    02:18

  • Biden announces plans to lift some Trump-era restrictions on Cuba

    03:18

  • Congress holds hearing on unidentified aerial phenomena

    07:08

  • Doug Mastriano wins Pennsylvania Republican governor nomination, NBC News Projects

    00:36

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All