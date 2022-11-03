IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Major U.S. airline pilots reject contracts, threaten to strike

    02:28
  • UP NEXT

    National Geographic unveils top 25 vacation destinations for 2023

    04:07

  • Russian hackers claim responsibility in cyberattack on US airports

    02:09

  • Dylan Dreyer celebrates 10th wedding anniversary with family trip

    01:12

  • How to cut costs as you plan your holiday travels

    05:36

  • How a potential jet shortage could impact your future travel plans

    03:15

  • Hurricane Ian causes 2,100 flight cancellations across the country

    02:26

  • New Biden proposal could do away with hidden airline fees

    02:02

  • What you need to know about traveling for business post-lockdown

    02:22

  • Retired nurse saves infant who stopped breathing mid-flight

    01:48

  • Why 'shoulder season' is the perfect time to find travel deals

    05:12

  • Airlines, travelers brace for busy holiday travel

    02:09

  • Storms threaten millions of return flights for Labor Day

    02:14

  • Airlines cut service to regional airports due to pilot shortage

    02:27

  • Labor Day weekend bringing travel surge, heat wave to U.S.

    02:09

  • Thousands stranded as Lufthansa pilot strike causes flight cancellations

    01:19

  • Labor Day weekend travel: What to expect as millions hit the road

    03:12

  • Airlines trying to rebound from summer travel chaos

    02:05

  • Off-duty pilots begin to picket in Chicago, other major airports head of holiday weekend

    03:16

  • Keep summer vibes going into September with these travel deals

    04:01

NBC News NOW

Major U.S. airline pilots reject contracts, threaten to strike

02:28

Pilots from some of America's biggest airlines are pushing for better pay and benefits after years of staff shortages and travel headaches due to the pandemic. NBC News’ Steven Romo reports on how thousands are threatening to walk off the job as the busy holiday season approaches. Nov. 3, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Major U.S. airline pilots reject contracts, threaten to strike

    02:28
  • UP NEXT

    National Geographic unveils top 25 vacation destinations for 2023

    04:07

  • Russian hackers claim responsibility in cyberattack on US airports

    02:09

  • Dylan Dreyer celebrates 10th wedding anniversary with family trip

    01:12

  • How to cut costs as you plan your holiday travels

    05:36

  • How a potential jet shortage could impact your future travel plans

    03:15

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All