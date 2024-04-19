Man accused of murdering four Idaho students releases updated alibi

- Now Playing
Man accused of murdering four Idaho students releases updated alibi03:06
- UP NEXT
Maryland teenager arrested, charged with threatening mass violence01:32
Dozens arrested in pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia University02:08
12-member jury selected in Trump's hush money trial03:26
L.A. police chief says officer shortage makes it harder to respond to some calls03:29
Massive settlement reported near between Justice Department and Nassar abuse victims01:29
Report: Justice Department to pay victims of Larry Nassar $100 million02:43
Suspects identified in possible Michigan State University hate crime01:14
Scott Peterson and Los Angeles Innocence Project seek new trial, citing new evidence03:17
First jurors selected to serve in Trump hush money trial03:07
'This is rough stuff': Mother reacts to charges against funeral home owners01:46
Florida investigators link fatal carjacking to second killing02:18
Troubled California women's prison to be shut down02:31
Two bodies found in Oklahoma are believed to be missing Kansas women01:42
Jury selection begins in Trump's hush money trial02:54
Bishop stabbed during livestreamed Sydney church service01:11
'Rust' armorer sentenced to 18 months in prison after fatal shooting02:16
Video shows Ohio man confront Uber driver before fatal shooting02:22
Video shows armed thieves ransack California jewelry store02:21
Emotional impact statements offered ahead of 'Rust' armorer sentencing02:35
- Now Playing
Man accused of murdering four Idaho students releases updated alibi03:06
- UP NEXT
Maryland teenager arrested, charged with threatening mass violence01:32
Dozens arrested in pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia University02:08
12-member jury selected in Trump's hush money trial03:26
L.A. police chief says officer shortage makes it harder to respond to some calls03:29
Massive settlement reported near between Justice Department and Nassar abuse victims01:29
Play All