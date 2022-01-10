Man charged with buying Kyle Rittenhouse gun used in Kenosha takes plea deal
00:10
Share this -
copied
The man who bought the gun that Kyle Rittenhouse used in the Kenosha shootings is taking a plea deal. Dominick Black has agreed to plead no contest contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Jan. 10, 2022
17 killed, more than 60 injured in Bronx apartment fire
01:57
Now Playing
Man charged with buying Kyle Rittenhouse gun used in Kenosha takes plea deal
00:10
UP NEXT
Robert Durst dies at age 78
00:11
Rep. Ocasio-Cortez joins growing list of lawmakers testing positive for Covid-19
00:49
‘You couldn’t see your hand in front of your face’ as deadly Bronx fire spread
04:45
Dating app Bumble is working to criminalize cyber flashing