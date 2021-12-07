Man claiming to be Bitcoin creator wins civil case over his cryptocurrency fortune
Craig Wright, a computer scientist who claims to be the inventor of Bitcoin, won a civil case against the family of his deceased business partner David Kleiman. The family claimed he owed them half of his cryptocurrency fortune. A Florida jury found that Wright did not owe half of 1.1 million Bitcoin to the family of Kleiman.Dec. 7, 2021
