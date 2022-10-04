IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Man files federal lawsuit against Boulder County police over restraining and shocking him in a chair

    03:59
  • UP NEXT

    Person of interest sought in California family's kidnapping

    02:13

  • Watch: Bodycam video shows Florida man using infant as human shield during stand-off with police

    01:14

  • Northeastern University employee arrested in bomb hoax

    02:55

  • Outbursts delay jury selection in Waukesha Christmas parade trial

    01:38

  • Justice Department lays out Oath Keepers’ alleged plans for armed rebellion during Jan. 6

    04:03

  • Breaking down first arguments of the Supreme Court’s new term

    05:17

  • Florida teen dies in stolen Maserati crash

    02:03

  • Mother of Darrell Brooks makes plea to judge in Waukesha parade trial

    02:22

  • Army doctor and physician spouse charged with conspiring to give U.S. medical info to Russia

    02:30

  • Scammers using quick pay apps like Zelle to steal money

    02:26

  • 'I felt him leave': Mother recalls last moments with Philadelphia shooting victim

    02:32

  • Massachusetts woman accused of killing landlord with hammer

    01:24

  • Authorities believe Oakland school shooting committed by two suspects

    02:29

  • Johns Hopkins doctor and Army doctor spouse accused of conspiring to give soldier medical information to Russia

    00:42

  • Police: Teen girl killed in California shootout may have fired on officers

    01:41

  • Connecticut man paralyzed during arrest sues New Haven police

    01:56

  • Illinois shooting victims sue gun maker, gunman and retailers

    01:44

  • Search for suspect continues following California school shooting

    01:57

  • The GOP's Backwards Obsession with 'Law and Order'

    20:19

NBC News NOW

Man files federal lawsuit against Boulder County police over restraining and shocking him in a chair

03:59

Travis Cole says in his federal lawsuit against Boulder County police that race was a motivating factor when officers restrained him in a chair while he was in custody and shocked him with a stun gun. NBC News' Maya Eaglin outlines the details of the lawsuit and how a birthday party turned into a traumatic incident.Oct. 4, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Man files federal lawsuit against Boulder County police over restraining and shocking him in a chair

    03:59
  • UP NEXT

    Person of interest sought in California family's kidnapping

    02:13

  • Watch: Bodycam video shows Florida man using infant as human shield during stand-off with police

    01:14

  • Northeastern University employee arrested in bomb hoax

    02:55

  • Outbursts delay jury selection in Waukesha Christmas parade trial

    01:38

  • Justice Department lays out Oath Keepers’ alleged plans for armed rebellion during Jan. 6

    04:03

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All