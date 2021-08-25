Man photographed as baby on Nirvana’s ‘Nevermind’ album files lawsuit against band
The iconic Nirvana album, “Nevermind,” that features a naked baby swimming after a dollar bill, is in hot water after the now 30-year-old man featured on the album cover filed a lawsuit against the band alleging child pornography. Spencer Elden also claims his parents never authorized the use of the image on the album cover and that he never received compensation from the band. Aug. 25, 2021