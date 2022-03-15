Manchin denies support for Biden's Federal Reserve Board nominee
03:13
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has said he would not support President Biden's nomination of Sarah Bloom Raskin to serve on the Federal Reserve Board. NBC's Sahil Kapur reports on the senator's decision and reaction from lawmakers in his own party.March 15, 2022
