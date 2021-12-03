Manhunt underway for parents of suspected Michigan school shooter
06:29
The parents of the suspected shooter at Oxford High School in Michigan are being charged with involuntary manslaughter. Officials are looking for the parents who have been missing since charges were announced.Dec. 3, 2021
Lawyer for Michigan shooter's parents says they are returning for arraignment
09:21
Prosecutor details charges against parents of Michigan school shooting suspect