NBC News NOW

Manhunt underway for suspect in multiple robberies at 7-Elevens on 7/11

03:16

An urgent manhunt is underway in Southern California as police search for a man involved in a string of deadly robberies at multiple 7-Elevens. NBC News’ Guad Venegas reports on how the company is now offering a huge reward for information after they were forced to close locations for a second night. July 14, 2022

