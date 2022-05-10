IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    McConnell asked Biden to advance standalone Ukraine aid package: 'We need to do this quickly'

    00:52

  • Secy. Yellen: Overturning Roe v. Wade would have 'very damaging effects on the economy'

    01:42

  • Biden continues infrastructure push as Democratic candidates focus elsewhere

    02:35

  • New study shows impact of child tax credit payments for families

    05:33

  • Giuliani cancels appearance with Jan. 6 committee

    02:59

  • Chief Justice Roberts calls leak of draft opinion on Roe v. Wade 'absolutely appalling'

    03:00

  • Here's what could happen if Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

    02:10

  • Psaki congratulates Karine Jean-Pierre on being named new White House press secretary

    02:53

  • Democrats turn outrage into motivation after Supreme Court Roe v. Wade leak

    04:26

  • Security stepped up outside the Supreme Court after draft leak

    02:38

  • Ruling on Roe v. Wade could set precedent for reevaluating other privacy rights cases

    04:16

  • Planned Parenthood calls Supreme Court draft opinion on Roe v. Wade ‘dangerous’

    04:30

  • Women could face numerous health risks if Roe v. Wade is overturned

    03:37

  • Texas Democratic candidate attacks incumbent Rep. Cuellar over anti-abortion stance

    03:45

  • Could the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion on Roe v. Wade change the final ruling?

    03:38

  • How the Supreme Court Roe v. Wade leak is dividing public opinion

    03:36

  • How lawmakers are reacting to the Supreme Court’s leaked Roe v. Wade draft ruling

    07:04

  • Supreme Court confirms leak of draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade

    03:39

  • States prepare for action after Supreme Court opinion leaked

    02:05

  • Americans react to Roe v. Wade opinion leak

    08:35

NBC News NOW

Many Pennsylvania voters are still undecided in GOP Senate race

06:03

In the final countdown to the Pennsylvania primary, almost 40 percent of the state’s Republican voters are still undecided in the high-stakes Senate race. NBC News’ Dasha Burns reports on the varied opinions of former President Trump’s endorsement of celebrity Doctor Mehmet Oz to the U.S. Senate. May 10, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    McConnell asked Biden to advance standalone Ukraine aid package: 'We need to do this quickly'

    00:52

  • Secy. Yellen: Overturning Roe v. Wade would have 'very damaging effects on the economy'

    01:42

  • Biden continues infrastructure push as Democratic candidates focus elsewhere

    02:35

  • New study shows impact of child tax credit payments for families

    05:33

  • Giuliani cancels appearance with Jan. 6 committee

    02:59

  • Chief Justice Roberts calls leak of draft opinion on Roe v. Wade 'absolutely appalling'

    03:00

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All