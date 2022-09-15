IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Federal judge names special master to review documents the FBI seized at Mar-a-Lago

Mar-a-Lago judge denies DOJ motion, appoints U.S. district judge as special master

00:37

A federal judge has denied the Justice Department’s motion for continued access to classified materials seized from former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home and has appointed a special master to review them. Sept. 15, 2022

