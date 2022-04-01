March jobs report: U.S. economy adds 431,000 jobs, unemployment declines to 3.6 percent

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Advocates fight back as legislators ramp up bans on trans student athletes03:14
Fort Lauderdale police arrest Black hotel clerk who called for help03:55
Book recommendations with Dr. Kavita Patel 03:58
American travels to Ukraine to help animals displaced by the war02:13
Options to consume cannabis grow as more states legalize marijuana04:08
American pastry chef opens donut shop in Paris03:44
Buffalo Bills new stadium under fire over cost to New York taxpayers 04:36
Justice Department charging 12 in gun-running conspiracy to supply Chicago gang02:10
Animal rights activists fight to stop opening of octopus farm in Canary Islands03:18
CDC: 55 percent of teens report experiencing emotional abuse during pandemic02:37
Closing arguments begin in Michigan governor kidnapping trial00:13
House expected to pass bill on marijuana legalization00:48
New Disney+ movie 'Better Nate Than Ever' showcases LGBTQ themes03:18
Good to Know: Skippy peanut butter recall, Google improvements, vending machine burgers01:58
Dozens injured in protest outside Sri Lankan president's home00:21
March jobs report: U.S. economy adds 431,000 jobs, unemployment declines to 3.6 percent01:19
Advocates push for easier access to opioid agonists treatments05:33
Biden to release one million oil barrels a day from U.S. reserves 03:12
Brian Laundrie's parents motion to dismiss Petito's civil lawsuit03:10
The U.S. economy added 431,000 jobs in March, bringing the unemployment rate to 3.6 percent according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics jobs report. CNBC's Seema Mody reports.April 1, 2022
