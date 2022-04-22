IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Earth Day: U.N. warns ‘now or never’ on climate change action

  • Pennsylvania Senate Democratic candidates spar in first debate ahead of primaries

  • Florida lawmakers vote to dissolve Disney’s self-governing status

    Mariupol evacuations stall as Russia claims to control besieged city

NBC News NOW

Mariupol evacuations stall as Russia claims to control besieged city

Russia says its forces are now in complete control of the eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol as efforts to evacuate civilians from the besieged city have stalled again. NBC News’ Raf Sanchez explains why humanitarian efforts have stopped and whether neighboring countries are worried about Russia’s recent advancements. April 22, 2022

