Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Mark Meadows, former chief of staff to former President Trump, has been removed from the North Carolina voter rolls after casting his ballot in Virginia. This comes as he is under investigation for possible voter fraud. NBC's Jane Timm has details.April 14, 2022

