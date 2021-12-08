Mark Meadows to stop cooperating with Jan. 6 committee
Former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has ended his cooperation with the January 6th committee, saying it’s best to “continue to honor the executive privilege,” and let the courts weigh in. NBC News’ Ali Vitali breaks down the former Trump official’s decision to stop cooperating and what happens if he doesn’t show up to his deposition. Dec. 8, 2021
