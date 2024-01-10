IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Mark Ruffalo apologizes after reposting false images of Trump on Epstein's plane

05:08

Actor Mark Ruffalo is apologizing after sharing fake images of former President Donald Trump supposedly on the plane of disgraced pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Trump slammed the images and artificial intelligence on his Truth Social platform, saying "it is very dangerous for our country." Jan. 10, 2024

