NBC News NOW

Markets tumble after Home Depot and Walmart brace for consumer slowdown

01:55

Wall Street suffered its worst day of 2023 as Walmart and Home Depot sounded alarm bells over inflation’s effect on consumer spending in the recent quarter. CNBC’s Ron Insana has more on what this means for possible interest rate hikes and the broader economy. Feb. 22, 2023

