Markets tumble after Home Depot and Walmart brace for consumer slowdown

- Now Playing
Markets tumble after Home Depot and Walmart brace for consumer slowdown01:55
- UP NEXT
January inflation report shows consumer prices for all items rose 0.5%02:45
Breaking down Biden’s economic agenda ahead of the State of the Union03:47
517,000 jobs added to U.S. economy in January01:44
U.S. economy adds 517,000 jobs in January04:56
Federal Reserve raises interest rates by 0.25%04:24
Federal Reserve expected to slow interest rate hikes02:43
Major supermarket chains push suppliers to lower grocery prices03:31
How mixed messages on the economy could impact your wallet02:35
GDP went up 2.9% in fourth quarter, unemployment remains at 50-year low01:49
Real GDP increased 2.9% in fourth quarter of 202203:58
Rookie stock investors call it quits after portfolio values crashed03:28
How recruiting apps automatically screen out applicants04:31
What is the debt ceiling and what happens when the government reaches it?03:02
U.S. expected to hit debt ceiling limit this week01:42
Inflation slows to 6.5% in December01:35
Inflation eases to 6.5 percent according to December report04:38
U.S. markets close down in final trading day of 202203:53
Many retailers making it harder to return holiday gifts02:07
Looking back on a whirlwind year for the economy02:58
- Now Playing
Markets tumble after Home Depot and Walmart brace for consumer slowdown01:55
- UP NEXT
January inflation report shows consumer prices for all items rose 0.5%02:45
Breaking down Biden’s economic agenda ahead of the State of the Union03:47
517,000 jobs added to U.S. economy in January01:44
U.S. economy adds 517,000 jobs in January04:56
Federal Reserve raises interest rates by 0.25%04:24
Play All