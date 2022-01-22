Married couple found brutally murdered near Texas-Mexico border
Two women were found murdered near the Texas-Mexico border, the couple’s remains were found inside trash bags on the side of the highway in the city that was once known as the murder capitol of Mexico. NBC News’ Priscilla Thompson has more details.
Warning: Viewers may find some of the video disturbing. Jan. 22, 2022
