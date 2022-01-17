Martin Luther King’s family, activists push for voting rights legislation
04:27
Share this -
copied
Activists and members of Martin Luther King’s family marched through Washington, D.C., in support of the John Lewis voting rights act that passed in the House last year. NBC News’ Gary Grumbach explains what message the marchers are trying to send to Congress. Jan. 17, 2022
UP NEXT
Italian villa could become most expensive property ever sold
03:22
Activists to march in Washington, D.C., in support of voting rights
05:16
U.S. surgeon general warns omicron variant has not yet peaked
03:08
Why the Texas hostage-taker was demanding the release of convicted terrorist Aafia Siddiqui
02:52
Video game giant Activision Blizzard faces worker walkout
05:14
President Biden considers taking executive action on police reform