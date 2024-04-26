IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Maryland educator accused of using AI to frame the school's principal
April 26, 2024

NBC News NOW

Maryland educator accused of using AI to frame the school's principal

03:49

An athletic director at a Maryland high school is being accused of framing a Baltimore principal using AI-generated audio. The man was charged with disrupting school activities after allegedly spreading offensive AI audio on social media.April 26, 2024

