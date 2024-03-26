IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Maryland Gov. Moore says he spoke with families of workers impacted by collapse
March 26, 2024

Maryland Gov. Moore says he spoke with families of workers impacted by collapse

04:53

In an interview with NBC's Tom Llamas, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore shared his optimism on the search and rescue mission after six construction workers, who were reported missing in the Baltimore bridge collapse, were presumed dead. Moore also said he spoke and prayed with family members of the workers.March 26, 2024

