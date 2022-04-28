IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Mask confusion continues after Dr. Fauci claims U.S. is out of 'pandemic phase'

03:20

Dr. Anthony Fauci has declared that the U.S. is out of the pandemic phase, but has decided to skip the White House Correspondents' Dinner as a precaution due to Covid-19. Fauci’s announcement has sparked more confusion across the country on competing mask guidelines especially as major airlines have dropped the requirement. April 28, 2022

