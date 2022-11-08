IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Mass burial held in Tanzania for 19 victims of plane crash

Mass burial held in Tanzania for 19 victims of plane crash

Over the weekend, a passenger plane crashed into Lake Victoria, Tanzania, leaving at least 19 people dead. NBC News’ Kelly Cobiella has more on how a mass burial took place as the country and families grieve. Nov. 8, 2022

