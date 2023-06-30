IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Fox News settles fired producer Abby Grossberg's lawsuit for $12M

  • Now Playing

    Mass protests erupt across France after deadly police shooting

    02:30
  • UP NEXT

    Graduates ‘devastated’ by Supreme Court ruling on student loan forgiveness

    02:41

  • Networking app 'Spark' connects users in person

    02:48

  • YouTube star Colleen Ballinger facing backlash over alleged fan relationships

    02:24

  • Parkland school officer found not guilty on all counts

    03:11

  • Supreme Court rules against affirmative action in college admissions

    04:26

  • Trump sues E. Jean Carroll for defamation

    04:21

  • First photos released of recovered Titan submersible wreckage

    02:33

  • Midwest experiencing extremely poor air quality stemming from Canadian wildfires

    01:11

  • Delta jet makes emergency landing without nose gear

    02:08

  • Daniel Penny pleads not guilty in death of Jordan Neely

    03:16

  • Ryan Seacrest named new host of 'Wheel of Fortune'

    04:53

  • Audio from 2021 reveals Trump discussing classified documents

    03:02

  • How independent state legislature theory played a role in Moore v. Harper

    02:07

  • Some transgender Americans turn to crowdfunding due to anti-LGBTQ laws

    03:09

  • DOJ finds misconduct by prison employees led to Jeffrey Epstein's death

    02:27

  • Study indicates intermittent fasting is as effective as calorie counting for losing weight

    02:17

  • Prosecutors seek death penalty for suspected University of Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger

    03:01

  • School bus converted into mobile library to protest LGBTQ book bans

    03:41

  • Club Q shooting suspect pleads guilty, ensures life sentence

    02:08

NBC News NOW

Mass protests erupt across France after deadly police shooting

02:30

More than 800 people have been arrested in France after the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old during a traffic stop sparked mass protests across the country. NBC News’ Josh Lederman has the details.  June 30, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Mass protests erupt across France after deadly police shooting

    02:30
  • UP NEXT

    Graduates ‘devastated’ by Supreme Court ruling on student loan forgiveness

    02:41

  • Networking app 'Spark' connects users in person

    02:48

  • YouTube star Colleen Ballinger facing backlash over alleged fan relationships

    02:24

  • Parkland school officer found not guilty on all counts

    03:11

  • Supreme Court rules against affirmative action in college admissions

    04:26
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All